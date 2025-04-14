FORECAST: Temperatures to climb back into the 80s later today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A major warm-up started the work week this morning.
- It was about 20 degrees warmer than Sunday morning across most the area.
- Get ready for temperatures to climb back into the 80s this afternoon.
- A cold front will bring a few showers to the mountains early Tuesday morning, but the rest of the area stays dry with just some extra clouds.
- Temperatures briefly fall back below average through the middle of the week, before another warm-up for Easter Weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group