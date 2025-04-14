FORECAST: Temperatures to climb back into the 80s later today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A major warm-up started the work week this morning.

It was about 20 degrees warmer than Sunday morning across most the area.

Get ready for temperatures to climb back into the 80s this afternoon.

A cold front will bring a few showers to the mountains early Tuesday morning, but the rest of the area stays dry with just some extra clouds.

Temperatures briefly fall back below average through the middle of the week, before another warm-up for Easter Weekend.

