Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures to climb back into the 80s later today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A major warm-up started the work week this morning.
  • It was about 20 degrees warmer than Sunday morning across most the area.
  • Get ready for temperatures to climb back into the 80s this afternoon.
  • A cold front will bring a few showers to the mountains early Tuesday morning, but the rest of the area stays dry with just some extra clouds.
  • Temperatures briefly fall back below average through the middle of the week, before another warm-up for Easter Weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

