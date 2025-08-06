FORECAST: Monitoring flooding concerns with another wet start to the day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

More rain is spreading into the region this morning and we’ll be monitoring for any flooding concerns.

The rain won’t be as heavy as yesterday morning and won’t last as long.

We’ll begin to dry out by late morning.

Temps barely warm into the 70s this afternoon with a few breaks in the clouds possible.

Overall drier conditions return tomorrow with just a low chance for a spotty shower.

Temps slowly start to recover as we head to late week.

Just near 80 degrees tomorrow and then in the lower 80s by the weekend.

Some 90s eventually come back next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

