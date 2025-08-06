FORECAST: Monitoring flooding concerns with another wet start to the day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- More rain is spreading into the region this morning and we’ll be monitoring for any flooding concerns.
- The rain won’t be as heavy as yesterday morning and won’t last as long.
- We’ll begin to dry out by late morning.
- Temps barely warm into the 70s this afternoon with a few breaks in the clouds possible.
- Overall drier conditions return tomorrow with just a low chance for a spotty shower.
- Temps slowly start to recover as we head to late week.
- Just near 80 degrees tomorrow and then in the lower 80s by the weekend.
- Some 90s eventually come back next week.
