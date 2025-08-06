Forecasts

FORECAST: Monitoring flooding concerns with another wet start to the day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • More rain is spreading into the region this morning and we’ll be monitoring for any flooding concerns.
  • The rain won’t be as heavy as yesterday morning and won’t last as long.
  • We’ll begin to dry out by late morning.
  • Temps barely warm into the 70s this afternoon with a few breaks in the clouds possible.
  • Overall drier conditions return tomorrow with just a low chance for a spotty shower.
  • Temps slowly start to recover as we head to late week.
  • Just near 80 degrees tomorrow and then in the lower 80s by the weekend.
  • Some 90s eventually come back next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read