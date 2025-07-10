FORECAST: More showers and storms this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Expecting another round of showers and storms to develop again this afternoon.

Today’s storms may not be as intense as yesterday, but heavy rain continues to be a concern.

This could lead to more isolated flash flooding.

Temps held down to just near 90 degrees today should help keep the storms from getting too strong.

We’ll see fewer storms as we head to the weekend as the high heat and humidity return.

Highs back to the low to mid 90s into early next week (Heat index values once again above 100° at times.)

