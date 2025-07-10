FORECAST: More showers and storms this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Expecting another round of showers and storms to develop again this afternoon.
- Today’s storms may not be as intense as yesterday, but heavy rain continues to be a concern.
- This could lead to more isolated flash flooding.
- Temps held down to just near 90 degrees today should help keep the storms from getting too strong.
- We’ll see fewer storms as we head to the weekend as the high heat and humidity return.
- Highs back to the low to mid 90s into early next week (Heat index values once again above 100° at times.)
