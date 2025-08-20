FORECAST: More sunshine today as heat builds

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A fairly quiet day is expected with more sunshine than yesterday and this will help to warm us back up to 90 degrees (heat index makes it feel like mid 90s though.)

Rain chances are mainly confined to the mountains once again, but one or two may sneak into the metro by the evening.

This pattern remains through tomorrow before a weak front settles in by Friday and the weekend.

That will increase the chance for rain and drop temps to the mid 80s.

Erin remains a category two storm early this morning with some strengthening likely today.

No change to the forecast track and expectations along the coast.

Dangerous rip currents and rough seas are the overall concerns for the entire coast, but storm surge flooding becomes a bigger problem along the Outer Banks by tonight.

