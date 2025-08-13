FORECAST: Morning downpours remain before drying, warming up this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Heavy rain and lightning is slowly moving out of the area early but some scattered downpours may remain throughout the morning.

We should get into a lull in the rain chances by the afternoon hours.

This allows us to warm back to near 90 this afternoon with plenty of steam.

A few storms will then reform off the mountains and make a run at the metro by the evening.

Storm chances then start to drop off as we head to the end of the week.

Heat builds up a bit more though with highs near or above 90 degrees, and it will remain very humid through the weekend.

