FORECAST: Morning downpours remain before drying, warming up this afternoon

FORECAST:
- Heavy rain and lightning is slowly moving out of the area early but some scattered downpours may remain throughout the morning.
- We should get into a lull in the rain chances by the afternoon hours.
- This allows us to warm back to near 90 this afternoon with plenty of steam.
- A few storms will then reform off the mountains and make a run at the metro by the evening.
- Storm chances then start to drop off as we head to the end of the week.
- Heat builds up a bit more though with highs near or above 90 degrees, and it will remain very humid through the weekend.
