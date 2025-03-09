FORECAST: Much colder and cloudier for Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The spring-like weather continues. We made it to 75 today in Charlotte today.



Tomorrow will be much colder though as a cold front moves through the area.



This will be dry but we could see some rain showers Sunday night into Monday as a storm system slides just to our south.



Amounts don’t look overly impressive right now but we’ll keep an eye on it. After Monday, we are in for a fantastic week! We are talking highs in the 70s!



