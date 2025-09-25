FORECAST: Muggy conditions hang on with scattered downpour chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Some areas saw some decent rain overnight, but that has largely moved on this morning.

The best shot for rain to return today will be across the north side of the area.

Highs are still expected to warm to the mid to upper 80s with muggy conditions hanging on.

Scattered downpour chances will be with us through the upcoming weekend, but it won’t wash out plans.

It will be cooler thanks to the clouds and rain chances though.

Highs back down to just near 80 degrees.

Tropical Storm Humberto formed yesterday and will continue to move away from the US.

Another system could form over the Bahamas into the weekend.

Right now it appears this storm will also stay offshore but could cause rough sea and rip current issues at the Carolina beaches.

