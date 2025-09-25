FORECAST: Muggy conditions hang on with scattered downpour chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Some areas saw some decent rain overnight, but that has largely moved on this morning.
- The best shot for rain to return today will be across the north side of the area.
- Highs are still expected to warm to the mid to upper 80s with muggy conditions hanging on.
- Scattered downpour chances will be with us through the upcoming weekend, but it won’t wash out plans.
- It will be cooler thanks to the clouds and rain chances though.
- Highs back down to just near 80 degrees.
- Tropical Storm Humberto formed yesterday and will continue to move away from the US.
- Another system could form over the Bahamas into the weekend.
- Right now it appears this storm will also stay offshore but could cause rough sea and rip current issues at the Carolina beaches.
