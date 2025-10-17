Forecasts

FORECAST: Near-average fall temperatures before a weekend warmup

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Chilly start to the day as more fall air has arrived.
  • We’ll warm up to the low to mid 70s this afternoon which is near average for this time of year.
  • Sunny and dry weather hangs on into the weekend but the cooler temps do not.
  • We’ll warm back to the lower 80s tomorrow before a weak front comes in on Sunday to cool us back to the 70s. 
  • It won’t bring in that much rain with it though.
  • The mountains hold the best chance for rain on Sunday with just a few scattered showers in the metro.
  • A nice stretch of fall weather returns for next week.

