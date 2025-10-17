FORECAST: Near-average fall temperatures before a weekend warmup

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Chilly start to the day as more fall air has arrived.

We’ll warm up to the low to mid 70s this afternoon which is near average for this time of year.

Sunny and dry weather hangs on into the weekend but the cooler temps do not.

We’ll warm back to the lower 80s tomorrow before a weak front comes in on Sunday to cool us back to the 70s.

It won’t bring in that much rain with it though.

The mountains hold the best chance for rain on Sunday with just a few scattered showers in the metro.

A nice stretch of fall weather returns for next week.

