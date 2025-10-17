FORECAST: Near-average fall temperatures before a weekend warmup

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Chilly start to the day as more fall air has arrived.
- We’ll warm up to the low to mid 70s this afternoon which is near average for this time of year.
- Sunny and dry weather hangs on into the weekend but the cooler temps do not.
- We’ll warm back to the lower 80s tomorrow before a weak front comes in on Sunday to cool us back to the 70s.
- It won’t bring in that much rain with it though.
- The mountains hold the best chance for rain on Sunday with just a few scattered showers in the metro.
- A nice stretch of fall weather returns for next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group