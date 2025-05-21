FORECAST: Nice, quiet weather expected over the next few days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in for some nice, quiet weather the next few days, with breezy conditions remaining in the high country this afternoon.
- A cold front moved through the area this afternoon, and we’ll see humidity dropping nicely for the rest of the week and on into the weekend.
- We could still see a low rain chance Sunday and Monday, but otherwise, low impact for the upcoming weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group