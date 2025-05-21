FORECAST: Nice, quiet weather expected over the next few days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for some nice, quiet weather the next few days, with breezy conditions remaining in the high country this afternoon.

A cold front moved through the area this afternoon, and we’ll see humidity dropping nicely for the rest of the week and on into the weekend.

We could still see a low rain chance Sunday and Monday, but otherwise, low impact for the upcoming weekend.

