FORECAST: No rain in sight for the upcoming week

FORECAST:
- Heat will continue to build for the first half of the week.
- Daytime highs will start to trend a few degrees above average, while overnight lows stay right around normal.
- Highs for the week will be near 80 while overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.
- Sunny and mild conditions will dominate for the next week or so with the next best chance of rain being the following Tuesday.
- Tropics: In a surprising turn of events, Oscar became a hurricane yesterday packing sustained winds of 85 mph.
- Within 6 hours it went from an organized group of some thundershowers over Hispanola to a Cat 1 hurricane.
- The low that kept our pattern very dry will keep the coast clear of any remnants.
- Nadine is tracking westward across Central America as a Tropical Depression.
- Space: The peak of the Orionid meteor shower is today around 2:15 EST so you may be able to see it tonight and/or tomorrow night.
