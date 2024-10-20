FORECAST: No rain in sight for the upcoming week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Heat will continue to build for the first half of the week.

Daytime highs will start to trend a few degrees above average, while overnight lows stay right around normal.

Highs for the week will be near 80 while overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Sunny and mild conditions will dominate for the next week or so with the next best chance of rain being the following Tuesday.

Tropics: In a surprising turn of events, Oscar became a hurricane yesterday packing sustained winds of 85 mph.

Within 6 hours it went from an organized group of some thundershowers over Hispanola to a Cat 1 hurricane.

The low that kept our pattern very dry will keep the coast clear of any remnants.

Nadine is tracking westward across Central America as a Tropical Depression.

Space: The peak of the Orionid meteor shower is today around 2:15 EST so you may be able to see it tonight and/or tomorrow night.

