FORECAST: On-and-off rain expected tomorrow morning

FORECAST:

We are tracking more rounds of downpours moving through the Charlotte area.

The rain is expected to be on and off until tomorrow morning and will slowly build back up by tomorrow afternoon.

The occasional downpours and clouds are expected to keep temperatures down in the 70s.

That front will finally clear the area by Saturday, and we’ll dry out this weekend.

Sunday will be the best day with sunshine and comfortable temps in the 70s.

