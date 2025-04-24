FORECAST: On-and-off rain expected tomorrow morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking more rounds of downpours moving through the Charlotte area.
- The rain is expected to be on and off until tomorrow morning and will slowly build back up by tomorrow afternoon.
- The occasional downpours and clouds are expected to keep temperatures down in the 70s.
- That front will finally clear the area by Saturday, and we’ll dry out this weekend.
- Sunday will be the best day with sunshine and comfortable temps in the 70s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group