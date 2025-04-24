Forecasts

FORECAST: On-and-off rain expected tomorrow morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are tracking more rounds of downpours moving through the Charlotte area.
  • The rain is expected to be on and off until tomorrow morning and will slowly build back up by tomorrow afternoon.
  • The occasional downpours and clouds are expected to keep temperatures down in the 70s.
  • That front will finally clear the area by Saturday, and we’ll dry out this weekend.
  • Sunday will be the best day with sunshine and comfortable temps in the 70s.

