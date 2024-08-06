TRACKING: Flood watch issued for area counties

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Flood watch issued for:
Anson, Cabarrus, Chester, Chesterfield, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Richmond, Rowan, Stanly, Union, York
FORECAST:
- All eyes remain on Tropical Storm Debby, which continues to hammer away at the Low Country coast, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.
- Some of the system’s bands will enter our area tonight and on Wednesday but other than that, impacts will be minimal.
- However, that may change on Thursday.
- Debby looks like it may turn back inland and deeper into South Carolina, which could bring some very heavy rain into the Charlotte area.
