TRACKING: Flood watch issued for area counties

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
Flood watch issued for:

Anson, Cabarrus, Chester, Chesterfield, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Richmond, Rowan, Stanly, Union, York

FORECAST:

  • All eyes remain on Tropical Storm Debby, which continues to hammer away at the Low Country coast, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.
  • Some of the system’s bands will enter our area tonight and on Wednesday but other than that, impacts will be minimal.
  • However, that may change on Thursday.
  • Debby looks like it may turn back inland and deeper into South Carolina, which could bring some very heavy rain into the Charlotte area.

