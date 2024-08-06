TRACKING: Flood watch issued for area counties

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Flood watch issued for:

Anson, Cabarrus, Chester, Chesterfield, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Richmond, Rowan, Stanly, Union, York

FORECAST:

All eyes remain on Tropical Storm Debby, which continues to hammer away at the Low Country coast, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.

Some of the system’s bands will enter our area tonight and on Wednesday but other than that, impacts will be minimal.

However, that may change on Thursday.

Debby looks like it may turn back inland and deeper into South Carolina, which could bring some very heavy rain into the Charlotte area.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

