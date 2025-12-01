FORECAST: Overnight storm brings freezing rain to mountains; more weather changes ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We can expect heavy rain to arrive overnight.

We are at close to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain in the mountains.

Winter Weather Advisories will be up until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

That rain, however, should quickly come to an end by noon.

After a break on Wednesday and Thursday, another system is expected to impact the region heading into next weekend.

However, there are still a lot of questions regarding its impact.

