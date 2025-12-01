FORECAST: Overnight storm brings freezing rain to mountains; more weather changes ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We can expect heavy rain to arrive overnight.
- We are at close to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain in the mountains.
- Winter Weather Advisories will be up until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
- That rain, however, should quickly come to an end by noon.
- After a break on Wednesday and Thursday, another system is expected to impact the region heading into next weekend.
- However, there are still a lot of questions regarding its impact.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group