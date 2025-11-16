FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine and wind on Sunday, with a warmer week ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have a warm and windy Sunday on tap!

Temperatures this morning for some spots started off 30 degrees warmer than yesterday morning!

We’ll see highs back up in the low to mid 70s this afternoon with wind gusts for most near 30 mph. In the High Country, gusts will be closer to 40 mph.

There is a Wind Advisory for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties until noon because of those higher winds. A passing shower is also possible in the mountains this morning as a cold front passes, but any rain will dry out as it moves east.

Monday morning starts off a little cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Highs top out tomorrow in the mid-60s before we warm right back up to the 70s midweek.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

