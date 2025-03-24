Forecasts

FORECAST: Pollen expected to skyrocket rest of the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Things are expected to be quiet through the night into the start of tomorrow.
  • There will be an opportunity for a brief shower or thunderstorm late in the day and into the evening tomorrow.
  • That will be the only thing left to help out with our allergy problem.
  • Pollen will then skyrocket for the rest of the week under quieter conditions.

