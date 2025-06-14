Forecasts

FORECAST: Pop up storms this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We’re drying out from last night’s showers, just to rinse and repeat that forecast again!
  • It’s going to be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s, feeling like the low 90s this afternoon.
  • And while the first half of the day is dry, the second half will feature pop-up showers and storm chances again.
  • Similar to the past few days, we’ll watch for locally heavy rainfall and flooding issues in areas that storms sit over.
  • Any activity that pops up tonight will slowly clear overnight before we do it again for Father’s Day!
  • A similar pattern will continue into next week with temperatures slowly climbing into the low 90s by late week.

