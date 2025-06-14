FORECAST: Pop up storms this afternoon

FORECAST:
- We’re drying out from last night’s showers, just to rinse and repeat that forecast again!
- It’s going to be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s, feeling like the low 90s this afternoon.
- And while the first half of the day is dry, the second half will feature pop-up showers and storm chances again.
- Similar to the past few days, we’ll watch for locally heavy rainfall and flooding issues in areas that storms sit over.
- Any activity that pops up tonight will slowly clear overnight before we do it again for Father’s Day!
- A similar pattern will continue into next week with temperatures slowly climbing into the low 90s by late week.
WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group