FORECAST: Pop up storms this afternoon

FORECAST:

We’re drying out from last night’s showers, just to rinse and repeat that forecast again!

It’s going to be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s, feeling like the low 90s this afternoon.

And while the first half of the day is dry, the second half will feature pop-up showers and storm chances again.

Similar to the past few days, we’ll watch for locally heavy rainfall and flooding issues in areas that storms sit over.

Any activity that pops up tonight will slowly clear overnight before we do it again for Father’s Day!

A similar pattern will continue into next week with temperatures slowly climbing into the low 90s by late week.

