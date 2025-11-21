Forecasts

FORECAST: Potential for record-breaking temperatures as warm stretch continues

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Some folks have light rain this morning with the highest concentration in the mountains.
  • This wraps up this morning with just a low risk for rain this afternoon and evening.
  • Temps still warm to the mid 70s this afternoon, despite more clouds.
  • More showers come in overnight and will last through early Saturday morning.
  • But, the big story tomorrow is the record highs in the upper 70s. Tomorrow’s record is 76° set back in 2011.
  • Sunshine returns on Sunday with a slight cool down to near 70 degrees.
  • Shower chances return by next Tuesday and Wednesday, but impacts on Thanksgiving travel look small.

