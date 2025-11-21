FORECAST: Potential for record-breaking temperatures as warm stretch continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Some folks have light rain this morning with the highest concentration in the mountains.

This wraps up this morning with just a low risk for rain this afternoon and evening.

Temps still warm to the mid 70s this afternoon, despite more clouds.

More showers come in overnight and will last through early Saturday morning.

But, the big story tomorrow is the record highs in the upper 70s. Tomorrow’s record is 76° set back in 2011.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with a slight cool down to near 70 degrees.

Shower chances return by next Tuesday and Wednesday, but impacts on Thanksgiving travel look small.

Now that the light rain is moving out, we will deal with low clouds and fog. Visibility numbers are quite low in spots south of Charlotte this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for Chesterfield and Lancaster counties. pic.twitter.com/eol2aFYSpU — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) November 21, 2025

