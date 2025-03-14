FORECAST: Prepare for severe weather this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said this weekend will come in softly but will end with a roar.

Clouds will be around, but it will stay dry for the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, as well as the festival.

Then, a line of heavy rain and wind will move into the Carolinas Sunday morning.

Severe weather with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will all be a possibility.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group