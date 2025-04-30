FORECAST: Rain chances increase as we inch closer to Friday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Surging heat and humidity continue to build, with heat index values reaching near 90.

Meanwhile, we can expect some thunderstorms to hang out in the mountains.

This is where they will remain until we get a little closer on Friday.

A cold front responsible for the storms will hang over the Carolinas on Friday and hang through Saturday.

This is expected to have some impacts on the Lovin’ Life Music Festival.

And while these storms will not be severe, downpours are expected.

