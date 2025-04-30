Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain chances increase as we inch closer to Friday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Surging heat and humidity continue to build, with heat index values reaching near 90.
  • Meanwhile, we can expect some thunderstorms to hang out in the mountains.
  • This is where they will remain until we get a little closer on Friday.
  • A cold front responsible for the storms will hang over the Carolinas on Friday and hang through Saturday.
  • This is expected to have some impacts on the Lovin’ Life Music Festival.
  • And while these storms will not be severe, downpours are expected.

