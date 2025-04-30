FORECAST: Rain chances increase as we inch closer to Friday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Surging heat and humidity continue to build, with heat index values reaching near 90.
- Meanwhile, we can expect some thunderstorms to hang out in the mountains.
- This is where they will remain until we get a little closer on Friday.
- A cold front responsible for the storms will hang over the Carolinas on Friday and hang through Saturday.
- This is expected to have some impacts on the Lovin’ Life Music Festival.
- And while these storms will not be severe, downpours are expected.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group