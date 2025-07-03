Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain chances move on in time for holiday weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Drier air is starting to work its way into the region this morning and will be with us through the holiday weekend.
  • Temps still warm to the lower 90s this afternoon, but there won’t be any real heat index to worry about.
  • Plus, rain chances have moved on and won’t be returning until next week.
  • Temps will remain near seasonal averages in the lower 90s.

