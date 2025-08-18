FORECAST: Rain chances rising later this week across the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are going to see temperatures dropping for the rest of the week back into the 80s with some low rain chances mainly for the mountains.

Those rain chances really climb later this week when the mountains and foothills could see several inches of rain.

Erin is still a powerful Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic. It is expected to weaken to a Category 3 by the time it makes landfall in the Carolinas on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Main impacts for the Carolinas will be beach erosion, flooding, and dangerous rip currents. However, this will not impact the metro.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

