FORECAST: Rain chances rising later this week across the Carolinas

FORECAST:
- We are going to see temperatures dropping for the rest of the week back into the 80s with some low rain chances mainly for the mountains.
- Those rain chances really climb later this week when the mountains and foothills could see several inches of rain.
- Erin is still a powerful Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic. It is expected to weaken to a Category 3 by the time it makes landfall in the Carolinas on Wednesday night and Thursday.
- Main impacts for the Carolinas will be beach erosion, flooding, and dangerous rip currents. However, this will not impact the metro.
