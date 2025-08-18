Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain chances rising later this week across the Carolinas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are going to see temperatures dropping for the rest of the week back into the 80s with some low rain chances mainly for the mountains.
  • Those rain chances really climb later this week when the mountains and foothills could see several inches of rain.
  • Erin is still a powerful Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic. It is expected to weaken to a Category 3 by the time it makes landfall in the Carolinas on Wednesday night and Thursday.
  • Main impacts for the Carolinas will be beach erosion, flooding, and dangerous rip currents. However, this will not impact the metro.

