FORECAST: Rain clearing out for Valentine’s Day before showers return this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The worst of the rain is going to fall very early in the day.
  • Steady downpours with some thunder will then roll out of the area by 8 a.m.
  • The clouds will then clear up not long thereafter and temperatures today warm back to the mid 60s this afternoon.
  • Cooler weather returns tomorrow, but we stay dry for Valentine’s Day plans. Highs only in the lower 50s.
  • The rain is not gone for long though – scattered showers return on Saturday, with another round of stronger downpours by early Sunday morning.

