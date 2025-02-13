FORECAST: Rain clearing out for Valentine’s Day before showers return this weekend

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The worst of the rain is going to fall very early in the day.

Steady downpours with some thunder will then roll out of the area by 8 a.m.

The clouds will then clear up not long thereafter and temperatures today warm back to the mid 60s this afternoon.

Cooler weather returns tomorrow, but we stay dry for Valentine’s Day plans. Highs only in the lower 50s.

The rain is not gone for long though – scattered showers return on Saturday, with another round of stronger downpours by early Sunday morning.

