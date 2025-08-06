FORECAST: Rain clears out, but cooler temps stick around a little longer

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

As the rain moves out, the heat is preparing to make its slow return.

Tonight and tomorrow will still be quite cool for this time of year, as clouds will be slow to leave.

We’ll remain in the 70s for one more day before we go back to the 80s this weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group