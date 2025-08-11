FORECAST: Rain eases midweek as heat returns; Tropical Storm Erin may bring weekend swells

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We will be tracking on-and-off rain throughout the evening and into tomorrow.
- The bulk of the heavy downpours will be pushing north of our area by the 90, but there will be some lingering showers through the evening and tomorrow morning.
- After that, the rain chances will slowly diminish through the week, and the heat will, in turn, slowly build back up.
- Temperatures are expected to return to the 90s by Thursday.
- In addition, Tropical Storm Erin has formed deep in the Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands.
- This will likely become our first major hurricane of the year as it travels through the Atlantic this week.
- It seems to be turning before it becomes a threat, but it could bring large ocean swells to the Carolinas by the weekend.
