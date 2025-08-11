Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain eases midweek as heat returns; Tropical Storm Erin may bring weekend swells

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will be tracking on-and-off rain throughout the evening and into tomorrow.
  • The bulk of the heavy downpours will be pushing north of our area by the 90, but there will be some lingering showers through the evening and tomorrow morning.
  • After that, the rain chances will slowly diminish through the week, and the heat will, in turn, slowly build back up.
  • Temperatures are expected to return to the 90s by Thursday.
  • In addition, Tropical Storm Erin has formed deep in the Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands.
  • This will likely become our first major hurricane of the year as it travels through the Atlantic this week.
  • It seems to be turning before it becomes a threat, but it could bring large ocean swells to the Carolinas by the weekend.

