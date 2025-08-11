FORECAST: Rain eases midweek as heat returns; Tropical Storm Erin may bring weekend swells

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will be tracking on-and-off rain throughout the evening and into tomorrow.

The bulk of the heavy downpours will be pushing north of our area by the 90, but there will be some lingering showers through the evening and tomorrow morning.

After that, the rain chances will slowly diminish through the week, and the heat will, in turn, slowly build back up.

Temperatures are expected to return to the 90s by Thursday.

In addition, Tropical Storm Erin has formed deep in the Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands.

This will likely become our first major hurricane of the year as it travels through the Atlantic this week.

It seems to be turning before it becomes a threat, but it could bring large ocean swells to the Carolinas by the weekend.

