FORECAST: Rain picks up early Sunday morning

Its Meck Mile day! We do have a few showers around but looks like we should stay mainly dry for the elite race around 7 PM. A stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out though.

We’ll see rain showers ramp up overnight and continue off and on for our mothers day. Rain will continue throughout the first half of the week. This could give us some really beneficial rain

Isolated sprinkle tonight

Rain picks up early Sunday morning

Heavy rain arrives on Monday and continues into Tuesday

Minor flooding of the South Fork River and Catawba will be possible as western NC flows downstream into our river systems

2-3 inches of rain likely for Charlotte

3-4 inches for Statesville, Hickory, and points north

