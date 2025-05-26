FORECAST: Rain on the way this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Scattered light showers are working their way into the region this morning and they’ll be with us off and on all day.

No big washout today, but it will be gray and cool with highs struggling to get into the 70s.

Better chance for more widespread rain comes in tomorrow with temps not getting out of the 60s.

It’s possible we barely get into the 60s tomorrow if the rain is steady enough! Drier weather slowly returns through the end of the week as temps recover to the 80s by Thursday.

Fairly quiet weather is expected for the upcoming weekend with temperatures remaining in the lower 80s.

