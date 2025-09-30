FORECAST: Rainy morning gives way to drier afternoon and cooler fall weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Still damp and dreary this morning as the moisture from the coast continues to stream in.

The best chance for rain is this morning before we slowly dry out this afternoon.

Clouds and breezy north winds will keep temps held down to the lower 70s.

Drier conditions finally settle in tomorrow as we bounce back to around 80 degrees.

After that, cooler fall weather pushes back in for the rest of the week.

Sunshine and highs back into the 70s heading into the weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

