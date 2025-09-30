Forecasts

FORECAST: Rainy morning gives way to drier afternoon and cooler fall weather

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Still damp and dreary this morning as the moisture from the coast continues to stream in.
  • The best chance for rain is this morning before we slowly dry out this afternoon.
  • Clouds and breezy north winds will keep temps held down to the lower 70s.
  • Drier conditions finally settle in tomorrow as we bounce back to around 80 degrees.
  • After that, cooler fall weather pushes back in for the rest of the week.
  • Sunshine and highs back into the 70s heading into the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read