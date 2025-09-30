FORECAST: Rainy morning gives way to drier afternoon and cooler fall weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Still damp and dreary this morning as the moisture from the coast continues to stream in.
- The best chance for rain is this morning before we slowly dry out this afternoon.
- Clouds and breezy north winds will keep temps held down to the lower 70s.
- Drier conditions finally settle in tomorrow as we bounce back to around 80 degrees.
- After that, cooler fall weather pushes back in for the rest of the week.
- Sunshine and highs back into the 70s heading into the weekend.
