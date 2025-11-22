FORECAST: Record-breaking highs today, things cooling down this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

As we have been predicting, record warmth ahead today. We will be in the upper 70s, and maybe a couple of us will be hitting 80.

We are beating an old record today: A high of 76 in 2011. The normal high this time of year is 61.

Skies are clear this morning, and we have a decent weekend ahead. Only a small chance of showers, especially in eastern sections, this afternoon.

Our focus then turns to a few showers Tuesday night/Wednesday for holiday travel. Thanksgiving looks quiet and cooler locally.

Much colder air arrives later next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group