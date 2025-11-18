Forecasts

FORECAST: Record-tying temps possible as weather warms up this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A chilly start, but we warm nicely this afternoon to near 70 degrees.
  • A weak disturbance brings rain to the mountains tonight but we may only see a few sprinkles in the metro overnight.
  • Dry for the rest of the week as temps shoot back up to the mid 70s.
  • We could be close to tying records by the end of the week.
  • Next rain chance for Saturday doesn’t look too promising at this point.

