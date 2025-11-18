FORECAST: Record-tying temps possible as weather warms up this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A chilly start, but we warm nicely this afternoon to near 70 degrees.
- A weak disturbance brings rain to the mountains tonight but we may only see a few sprinkles in the metro overnight.
- Dry for the rest of the week as temps shoot back up to the mid 70s.
- We could be close to tying records by the end of the week.
- Next rain chance for Saturday doesn’t look too promising at this point.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group