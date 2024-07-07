FORECAST: Slight relief from the heat on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It should feel a little bit better out there Sunday afternoon compared to the last 48 hours.
- High temperatures will trend lower, reaching the upper 80s.
- There’s a slight chance of more rain on Sunday, but chances are lower than Saturday’s rain chances.
- Thundershowers could return after noon.
- Temperatures will stay in the 80s Monday before getting to the lower 90s for the rest of the work week.
- Beryl could send some rain our way in the next few days.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte resident stuck in Jamaica following Hurricane Beryl landfall)
©2024 Cox Media Group