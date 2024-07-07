FORECAST: Slight relief from the heat on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It should feel a little bit better out there Sunday afternoon compared to the last 48 hours.

High temperatures will trend lower, reaching the upper 80s.

There’s a slight chance of more rain on Sunday, but chances are lower than Saturday’s rain chances.

Thundershowers could return after noon.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s Monday before getting to the lower 90s for the rest of the work week.

Beryl could send some rain our way in the next few days.

