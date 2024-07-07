Forecasts

FORECAST: Slight relief from the heat on the way

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It should feel a little bit better out there Sunday afternoon compared to the last 48 hours.
  • High temperatures will trend lower, reaching the upper 80s.
  • There’s a slight chance of more rain on Sunday, but chances are lower than Saturday’s rain chances.
  • Thundershowers could return after noon.
  • Temperatures will stay in the 80s Monday before getting to the lower 90s for the rest of the work week.
  • Beryl could send some rain our way in the next few days.

