FORECAST: Scattered morning showers make way for cool autumn air into the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.
FORECAST:
- Scattered showers are rolling through the area this morning, but it’s not adding up to much.
- These will clear out as we head into the afternoon hours.
- Temps still warm up to the lower 80s before a cold front draws back in the cool autumn air for the rest of the week.
- Temps fall to the mid 50s tonight and we barely reach the lower 70s tomorrow.
- The coolest morning of the season is coming our way on Friday with lows in the upper 40s (30s in the mountains!)
- Dry and pleasant weather lasts through the weekend.
- A coastal storm looks like it stays far enough away from our area. We’ll just see breezy conditions all weekend.
