FORECAST: Scattered morning showers make way for cool autumn air into the weekend

FORECAST:

Scattered showers are rolling through the area this morning, but it’s not adding up to much.

These will clear out as we head into the afternoon hours.

Temps still warm up to the lower 80s before a cold front draws back in the cool autumn air for the rest of the week.

Temps fall to the mid 50s tonight and we barely reach the lower 70s tomorrow.

The coolest morning of the season is coming our way on Friday with lows in the upper 40s (30s in the mountains!)

Dry and pleasant weather lasts through the weekend.

A coastal storm looks like it stays far enough away from our area. We’ll just see breezy conditions all weekend.

