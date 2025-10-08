Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered morning showers make way for cool autumn air into the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Scattered showers are rolling through the area this morning, but it’s not adding up to much.
  • These will clear out as we head into the afternoon hours.
  • Temps still warm up to the lower 80s before a cold front draws back in the cool autumn air for the rest of the week.
  • Temps fall to the mid 50s tonight and we barely reach the lower 70s tomorrow.
  • The coolest morning of the season is coming our way on Friday with lows in the upper 40s (30s in the mountains!)
  • Dry and pleasant weather lasts through the weekend.
  • A coastal storm looks like it stays far enough away from our area. We’ll just see breezy conditions all weekend.

