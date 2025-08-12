Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered showers and muggy conditions persist

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • More scattered showers to greet us out the door this morning.
  • Otherwise just low clouds and fog in areas with very muggy conditions.
  • Highs again barely reach the lower 80s this afternoon as rain remains.
  • Some of the downpours will be heavy at times and could lead to minor flooding concerns.
  • This pattern hangs on through tomorrow before starting to break down by the end of the week.
  • Temps then begin to warm back to near 90° through the weekend with plenty of humidity to go along with it.

