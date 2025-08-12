FORECAST: Scattered showers and muggy conditions persist

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- More scattered showers to greet us out the door this morning.
- Otherwise just low clouds and fog in areas with very muggy conditions.
- Highs again barely reach the lower 80s this afternoon as rain remains.
- Some of the downpours will be heavy at times and could lead to minor flooding concerns.
- This pattern hangs on through tomorrow before starting to break down by the end of the week.
- Temps then begin to warm back to near 90° through the weekend with plenty of humidity to go along with it.
