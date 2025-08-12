FORECAST: Scattered showers and muggy conditions persist

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

More scattered showers to greet us out the door this morning.

Otherwise just low clouds and fog in areas with very muggy conditions.

Highs again barely reach the lower 80s this afternoon as rain remains.

Some of the downpours will be heavy at times and could lead to minor flooding concerns.

This pattern hangs on through tomorrow before starting to break down by the end of the week.

Temps then begin to warm back to near 90° through the weekend with plenty of humidity to go along with it.

