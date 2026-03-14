Forecasts

FORECAST: Severe storms isolated Sunday evening 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are enjoying some wonderful conditions Saturday, but unfortunately, that is going to change big time Sunday night into Monday.
  • A powerful storm system will move across the region bringing some powerful storms.
  • There will be TWO rounds. One Sunday afternoon and evening as moisture flows into the Carolinas, then another with the main cold front on Monday morning.
  • Latest timing has the line in here closer to mid-morning from 9 to noon.
  • The Storm Prediction Center already has the area under a level 3 out of 5 for severe weather with damaging winds and an isolated tornado being the main threats.
  • Once the line moves through temperatures will plummet and we could see snow in the mountains.
  • Winds gusting 30 in the metro and 45+ in the mountains behind the front on Monday night.
  • We’ll see temperatures drop for a few days into the 40s before returning to more seasonal temperatures later in the week.

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