FORECAST: Severe storms isolated Sunday evening 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are enjoying some wonderful conditions Saturday, but unfortunately, that is going to change big time Sunday night into Monday.

A powerful storm system will move across the region bringing some powerful storms.

There will be TWO rounds. One Sunday afternoon and evening as moisture flows into the Carolinas, then another with the main cold front on Monday morning.

Latest timing has the line in here closer to mid-morning from 9 to noon.

The Storm Prediction Center already has the area under a level 3 out of 5 for severe weather with damaging winds and an isolated tornado being the main threats.

Once the line moves through temperatures will plummet and we could see snow in the mountains.

Winds gusting 30 in the metro and 45+ in the mountains behind the front on Monday night.

We’ll see temperatures drop for a few days into the 40s before returning to more seasonal temperatures later in the week.

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