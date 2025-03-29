FORECAST: Severe storms on Monday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are going to see some isolated showers on Sunday as a weak storm system moves through.
- A second much stronger storm system will arrive on Monday.
- This is when we will have to watch out for some strong to severe thunderstorms.
- Main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado.
- Right now, the rough timing is early to mid-afternoon Monday for the storms.
- Level 2 out of 5 Storm risk from Storm Prediction Center
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. arrival time
- Rollercoaster temperatures next week
Once this storm departs, we’ll cool off for a few days before a big warm-up late next week.
