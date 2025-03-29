FORECAST: Severe storms on Monday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are going to see some isolated showers on Sunday as a weak storm system moves through.

A second much stronger storm system will arrive on Monday.

This is when we will have to watch out for some strong to severe thunderstorms.

Main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado.

Right now, the rough timing is early to mid-afternoon Monday for the storms.

Level 2 out of 5 Storm risk from Storm Prediction Center

Damaging Winds, Large hail, and an isolated tornado

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. arrival time

Rollercoaster temperatures next week

Once this storm departs, we’ll cool off for a few days before a big warm-up late next week.

