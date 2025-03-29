Forecasts

FORECAST: Severe storms on Monday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are going to see some isolated showers on Sunday as a weak storm system moves through.
  • A second much stronger storm system will arrive on Monday.
  • This is when we will have to watch out for some strong to severe thunderstorms.
  • Main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado.
  • Right now, the rough timing is early to mid-afternoon Monday for the storms.
  • Level 2 out of 5 Storm risk from Storm Prediction Center
  • Damaging Winds, Large hail, and an isolated tornado
  • 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. arrival time
  • Rollercoaster temperatures next week

Once this storm departs, we’ll cool off for a few days before a big warm-up late next week.

