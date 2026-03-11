FORECAST: Showers to bring quick cooldown to the Queen City

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through Charlotte early, making for a soggy morning commute.
- The main concern will be heavy downpours, though a few gusty winds are also possible.
- The rain will clear fairly quickly, but colder air will rush in behind it.
- Temperatures will fall steadily through the day, dropping into the low 50s by Thursday afternoon.
- We will then plunge into the 30s by Friday morning, signaling winter’s brief return.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group