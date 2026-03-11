FORECAST: Showers to bring quick cooldown to the Queen City

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through Charlotte early, making for a soggy morning commute.

The main concern will be heavy downpours, though a few gusty winds are also possible.

The rain will clear fairly quickly, but colder air will rush in behind it.

Temperatures will fall steadily through the day, dropping into the low 50s by Thursday afternoon.

We will then plunge into the 30s by Friday morning, signaling winter’s brief return.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group