FORECAST: Showers to bring quick cooldown to the Queen City

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through Charlotte early, making for a soggy morning commute.
  • The main concern will be heavy downpours, though a few gusty winds are also possible.
  • The rain will clear fairly quickly, but colder air will rush in behind it.
  • Temperatures will fall steadily through the day, dropping into the low 50s by Thursday afternoon.
  • We will then plunge into the 30s by Friday morning, signaling winter’s brief return.

