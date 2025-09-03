FORECAST: Showers and storms possible in Charlotte next two days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking the possibility of showers and thunderstorms in the Charlotte area over the next two days.

A couple of those showers could begin later this evening, with a slightly higher chance of a heavier downpour on Thursday.

The mountains will take the brunt of this and may even deal with a severe storm or two on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the heat will slowly continue to build up, and we’ll be back at 90 by Friday.

