FORECAST: Showers and storms possible in Charlotte next two days

FORECAST:
- We are tracking the possibility of showers and thunderstorms in the Charlotte area over the next two days.
- A couple of those showers could begin later this evening, with a slightly higher chance of a heavier downpour on Thursday.
- The mountains will take the brunt of this and may even deal with a severe storm or two on Thursday.
- Meanwhile, the heat will slowly continue to build up, and we’ll be back at 90 by Friday.
