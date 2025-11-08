FORECAST: Showers this weekend, a cold start to the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The coldest airmass so far this season is heading our way for early next week.

This will mean temperatures in much of the area at or below freezing Monday night/Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, for this weekend, one weak front triggered a few showers and thunderstorms last night, generally gone by sunrise today.

Another round of showers/possible storms is with us tonight before exiting by Sunday morning.

THEN... here comes the arctic cold front to move through late day Sunday, bringing a temperature plunge for early next week.

Temperatures will then recover to normal cool levels by midweek with sunshine much of next week.

