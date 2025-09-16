Forecasts

FORECAST: Slightly cooler today with little chance of rain

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • More clouds and slightly cooler today as a coastal storm spins to our east.
  • Some rain showers may drift into our area through the day, but chances are quite low.
  • Highs in the upper 70s.
  • The clouds thin out for the rest of the week as we heat back up.
  • We return to the 80s tomorrow and may be near 90 by Friday!
  • Dry and pleasant weather continues through the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read