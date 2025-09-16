FORECAST: Slightly cooler today with little chance of rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

More clouds and slightly cooler today as a coastal storm spins to our east.

Some rain showers may drift into our area through the day, but chances are quite low.

Highs in the upper 70s.

The clouds thin out for the rest of the week as we heat back up.

We return to the 80s tomorrow and may be near 90 by Friday!

Dry and pleasant weather continues through the weekend.

