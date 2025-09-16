FORECAST: Slightly cooler today with little chance of rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- More clouds and slightly cooler today as a coastal storm spins to our east.
- Some rain showers may drift into our area through the day, but chances are quite low.
- Highs in the upper 70s.
- The clouds thin out for the rest of the week as we heat back up.
- We return to the 80s tomorrow and may be near 90 by Friday!
- Dry and pleasant weather continues through the weekend.
