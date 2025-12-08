Forecasts

FORECAST: Snow persists in high country; milder temperatures return by weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Snow and wintry weather are expected to continue in the high country.
  • However, conditions are expected to improve Monday evening.
  • The rest of the week looks dry but cool.
  • Highs are expected to reach the upper 40s each day.
  • And it looks as if the 50s will return for the weekend.

