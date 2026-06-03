FORECAST: Stay cool and dry as temperatures rise through the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We can expect sensational weather that will continue through the week.

Temperatures will slowly rise through the week, but humidity will be kept in check.

It will build a little more on the weekend, but it will still be tolerable.

The increase in humidity will lead us to our next rain chance on Monday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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