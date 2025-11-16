FORECAST: Staying dry all week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Weather this week will be pretty tame.

Winds will calm down overnight as temps drop into the upper 30s area wide.

Highs on Monday around normal in the low to mid 60s.

Still looks like Tuesdays system will stay well north of us so we’ll stay dry and mild.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group