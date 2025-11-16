Forecasts

FORECAST: Staying dry all week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Weather this week will be pretty tame.
  • Winds will calm down overnight as temps drop into the upper 30s area wide.
  • Highs on Monday around normal in the low to mid 60s.
  • Still looks like Tuesdays system will stay well north of us so we’ll stay dry and mild.

