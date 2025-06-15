FORECAST: Staying unsettled to start the week

FORECAST:
- New day, same story in the weather!
- We’re tracking an isolated shower in the mountains this morning, with scattered storms expected to develop this afternoon and evening.
- Similar to the past few days, any storms that form will be heavy rain makers, so there is a risk for isolated flash flooding.
- Outside of the storm threat, it’s going to be hot and humid.
- High temperatures are back in the upper 80s today and feeling more like the mid-90s.
- We’ll repeat this forecast again tomorrow and Tuesday before gradually drying out to end the work week.
- We stay hot, though with highs in the low 90s by Wednesday, feeling closer to the triple digits.
