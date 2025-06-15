FORECAST: Staying unsettled to start the week

FORECAST:

New day, same story in the weather!

We’re tracking an isolated shower in the mountains this morning, with scattered storms expected to develop this afternoon and evening.

Similar to the past few days, any storms that form will be heavy rain makers, so there is a risk for isolated flash flooding.

Outside of the storm threat, it’s going to be hot and humid.

High temperatures are back in the upper 80s today and feeling more like the mid-90s.

We’ll repeat this forecast again tomorrow and Tuesday before gradually drying out to end the work week.

We stay hot, though with highs in the low 90s by Wednesday, feeling closer to the triple digits.

