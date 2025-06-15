Forecasts

FORECAST: Staying unsettled to start the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORECAST:

  • New day, same story in the weather!
  • We’re tracking an isolated shower in the mountains this morning, with scattered storms expected to develop this afternoon and evening.
  • Similar to the past few days, any storms that form will be heavy rain makers, so there is a risk for isolated flash flooding.
  • Outside of the storm threat, it’s going to be hot and humid.
  • High temperatures are back in the upper 80s today and feeling more like the mid-90s.
  • We’ll repeat this forecast again tomorrow and Tuesday before gradually drying out to end the work week.
  • We stay hot, though with highs in the low 90s by Wednesday, feeling closer to the triple digits.

WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read