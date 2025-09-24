FORECAST: Storm chances move toward Charlotte after long dry stretch

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Thunderstorm chances are expected to pick up in our area for the first time in over two weeks.
- For now, the rain will be confined to the mountains and foothills.
- However, tomorrow those storms will move closer to the Charlotte area.
- They are expected to break apart, so not everyone will see rain.
- However, this will pave the way for increased chances of rain on Friday and possibly throughout the weekend.
