FORECAST: Storm chances move toward Charlotte after long dry stretch

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Thunderstorm chances are expected to pick up in our area for the first time in over two weeks.
  • For now, the rain will be confined to the mountains and foothills.
  • However, tomorrow those storms will move closer to the Charlotte area.
  • They are expected to break apart, so not everyone will see rain.
  • However, this will pave the way for increased chances of rain on Friday and possibly throughout the weekend.

