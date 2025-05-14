Forecasts

FORECAST: Storm conditions decrease as temperatures soar

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will be tracking decreasing storm conditions and building heat.
  • Thunderstorms will be around for the last time today and will slowly die out tonight.
  • Meanwhile, there will hardly be any on the board tomorrow, and that will allow the heat to be the big story.
  • Temperatures will get near 90 tomorrow and potentially hit the big 9-0 on Friday.

