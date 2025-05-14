FORECAST: Storm conditions decrease as temperatures soar

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will be tracking decreasing storm conditions and building heat.

Thunderstorms will be around for the last time today and will slowly die out tonight.

Meanwhile, there will hardly be any on the board tomorrow, and that will allow the heat to be the big story.

Temperatures will get near 90 tomorrow and potentially hit the big 9-0 on Friday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

