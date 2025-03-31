FORECAST: Storms to move through the Carolinas later today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

All quiet early this morning, but stormy weather is on the way for later this afternoon as we warm to near 80 degrees (despite the cloud cover).

The mountains will have showers coming in this morning, dry elsewhere.

As a storm system moves into the Carolinas after midday, it will bring in strong to severe storms to our area.

Damaging winds are the main threat, with an additional threat for hail and tornadoes as well.

The timeline for the worst weather is between 4-7 p.m., with the highest risk for severe storms from Charlotte to the south and east.

Quite weather returns tonight and other than light rain chances midweek, no active weather expected after today.

Temperatures are going to really warm up though. We’ll be back in the 80s by Thursday and could see our first 90s of the year by Friday!

