FORECAST: Storms to move through the Carolinas later today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- All quiet early this morning, but stormy weather is on the way for later this afternoon as we warm to near 80 degrees (despite the cloud cover).
- The mountains will have showers coming in this morning, dry elsewhere.
- As a storm system moves into the Carolinas after midday, it will bring in strong to severe storms to our area.
- Damaging winds are the main threat, with an additional threat for hail and tornadoes as well.
- The timeline for the worst weather is between 4-7 p.m., with the highest risk for severe storms from Charlotte to the south and east.
- Quite weather returns tonight and other than light rain chances midweek, no active weather expected after today.
- Temperatures are going to really warm up though. We’ll be back in the 80s by Thursday and could see our first 90s of the year by Friday!
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group