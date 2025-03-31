Forecasts

FORECAST: Storms to move through the Carolinas later today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • All quiet early this morning, but stormy weather is on the way for later this afternoon as we warm to near 80 degrees (despite the cloud cover).
  • The mountains will have showers coming in this morning, dry elsewhere.
  • As a storm system moves into the Carolinas after midday, it will bring in strong to severe storms to our area.
  • Damaging winds are the main threat, with an additional threat for hail and tornadoes as well.
  • The timeline for the worst weather is between 4-7 p.m., with the highest risk for severe storms from Charlotte to the south and east.
  • Quite weather returns tonight and other than light rain chances midweek, no active weather expected after today.
  • Temperatures are going to really warm up though. We’ll be back in the 80s by Thursday and could see our first 90s of the year by Friday!

