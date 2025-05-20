FORECAST: Storms possible early Wednesday in Charlotte before cooler, drier weather arrives

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It will be warm and muggy Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s.

There could be an isolated downpour before a bigger threat for storms arrives early Wednesday morning.

These storms will be stronger to our west overnight and should weaken as they arrive in the Charlotte metro

They could produce major downpours and strong winds once they move into the metro before dawn.

Conditions will clear out with highs in the upper-80s on Wednesday afternoon.

Cooler and drier weather moves in on Thursday with temps back to near 80 degrees.

Highs will be in the 70s on Friday and through the weekend.

Rain chances may come back in by Sunday and Memorial Day Monday but nothing widespread is expected.

