FORECAST: Storms possible early Wednesday in Charlotte before cooler, drier weather arrives

FORECAST:
- It will be warm and muggy Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s.
- There could be an isolated downpour before a bigger threat for storms arrives early Wednesday morning.
- These storms will be stronger to our west overnight and should weaken as they arrive in the Charlotte metro
- They could produce major downpours and strong winds once they move into the metro before dawn.
- Conditions will clear out with highs in the upper-80s on Wednesday afternoon.
- Cooler and drier weather moves in on Thursday with temps back to near 80 degrees.
- Highs will be in the 70s on Friday and through the weekend.
- Rain chances may come back in by Sunday and Memorial Day Monday but nothing widespread is expected.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
