Forecasts

FORECAST: Storms possible early Wednesday in Charlotte before cooler, drier weather arrives

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It will be warm and muggy Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s.
  • There could be an isolated downpour before a bigger threat for storms arrives early Wednesday morning.
  • These storms will be stronger to our west overnight and should weaken as they arrive in the Charlotte metro
  • They could produce major downpours and strong winds once they move into the metro before dawn.
  • Conditions will clear out with highs in the upper-80s on Wednesday afternoon.
  • Cooler and drier weather moves in on Thursday with temps back to near 80 degrees.
  • Highs will be in the 70s on Friday and through the weekend.
  • Rain chances may come back in by Sunday and Memorial Day Monday but nothing widespread is expected.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read