FORECAST: Storms return today, heat and humidity make a comeback tomorrow

NWS: Flood watch for Anson, Richmond, and Stanly counties through Thursday night.

FORECAST:

NWS: Flood watch for Anson, Richmond, and Stanly counties through Thursday night.

FORECAST:

We will be tracking more showers and thunderstorms in the area later today and tonight.

These will not be as strong as yesterday, and the flooding threats will be quite localized.

Therefore, there will be no alerts at this time.

Storm chances will start to drop off tomorrow, and the heat and humidity will return to be a bigger player starting tomorrow.

Tough times when this is considered "cool" pic.twitter.com/96oug2oY9K — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) July 10, 2025

