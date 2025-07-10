FORECAST: Storms return today, heat and humidity make a comeback tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
NWS: Flood watch for Anson, Richmond, and Stanly counties through Thursday night.
FORECAST:
- We will be tracking more showers and thunderstorms in the area later today and tonight.
- These will not be as strong as yesterday, and the flooding threats will be quite localized.
- Therefore, there will be no alerts at this time.
- Storm chances will start to drop off tomorrow, and the heat and humidity will return to be a bigger player starting tomorrow.
Tough times when this is considered "cool" pic.twitter.com/96oug2oY9K— John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) July 10, 2025
