FORECAST: Storms return today, heat and humidity make a comeback tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
NWS: Flood watch for Anson, Richmond, and Stanly counties through Thursday night.

FORECAST:

  • We will be tracking more showers and thunderstorms in the area later today and tonight.
  • These will not be as strong as yesterday, and the flooding threats will be quite localized.
  • Therefore, there will be no alerts at this time.
  • Storm chances will start to drop off tomorrow, and the heat and humidity will return to be a bigger player starting tomorrow.

