FORECAST: Strong cold front moving in later this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We get back to full sunshine today, but it will be a bit cooler than the last few days.
  • Temperatures top out in the mid 60s this afternoon (about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday).
  • We’ll warm up to the lower 70s tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front that will drop us back to the 50s on Sunday.
  • Winds will be gusting near 25-30 mph on Saturday and this will combine with the very dry air in place to lead to a higher fire risk across the Carolinas.
  • Dry weather hangs on into early next week with the next shot for rain on Wednesday. This could end up being a risk for stronger storms.

