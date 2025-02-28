FORECAST: Strong cold front moving in later this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We get back to full sunshine today, but it will be a bit cooler than the last few days.

Temperatures top out in the mid 60s this afternoon (about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday).

We’ll warm up to the lower 70s tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front that will drop us back to the 50s on Sunday.

Winds will be gusting near 25-30 mph on Saturday and this will combine with the very dry air in place to lead to a higher fire risk across the Carolinas.

Dry weather hangs on into early next week with the next shot for rain on Wednesday. This could end up being a risk for stronger storms.

