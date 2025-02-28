FORECAST: Strong cold front moving in later this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We get back to full sunshine today, but it will be a bit cooler than the last few days.
- Temperatures top out in the mid 60s this afternoon (about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday).
- We’ll warm up to the lower 70s tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front that will drop us back to the 50s on Sunday.
- Winds will be gusting near 25-30 mph on Saturday and this will combine with the very dry air in place to lead to a higher fire risk across the Carolinas.
- Dry weather hangs on into early next week with the next shot for rain on Wednesday. This could end up being a risk for stronger storms.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group