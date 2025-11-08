FORECAST: Strong storms developing this evening; arctic blast to follow Sunday night

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are watching storms developing at this hour in Georgia and South Carolina. These are expected to continue to gain strength and bring heavy rain and strong winds to the area between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The main threat will be large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out early in the evening. Otherwise, just stormy for any Saturday night plans.

We do have a Level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms this evening, so it will be isolated, but we also weren’t expecting to get this warm, so we shall see how the storms respond. Skies should clear by midnight as the system pushes east.

Tomorrow is a transition day as the arctic front dives south out of Canada and through the Great Lakes. It will bring high winds, arctic air, and snow to the mountains on Sunday night.

Due to the high winds on Sunday night, frost and/or freeze alerts are not expected on Monday morning.

Now, from Monday night into Tuesday, winds will calm down, allowing for a widespread freeze as morning temperatures drop into the 20s on Tuesday. We’ll gradually climb back into the 60s by late week.

