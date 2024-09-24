FORECAST: Strong storms expected to develop late in the day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Low clouds are back again this morning and, like yesterday, may take some time to erode away. If we do see enough sun this afternoon, temps will warm to the low to mid-80s, and we’ll see some stronger storms develop late in the in the day.

These could bring damaging winds and some hail into the evening hours. Our weather pattern remains similar on Wednesday before bigger rain threats start up on Thursday.

Some heavier rain could push well out ahead of what will be Helene later this week. This will set the stage for flooding concerns by Friday morning as the heavy rain from the tropical system gets here.

We could also pick up several inches in Charlotte with a lower flooding risk here. More to come, and some changes are likely since the storm is still just forming.

Low clouds are back this morning and again these could take quite awhile to clear out this afternoon. The more sun we see this afternoon (to warm us to the low to mid 80s), the better shot we have for stronger storms. The best shot for storms is north like we saw yesterday. pic.twitter.com/qBoFTVYzjq — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 24, 2024

